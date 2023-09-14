13abc Marketplace
Ohio Department of Education releases 2022-23 school report cards

According to the Ohio school report cards, 75 of 607 districts in the state received the top ranking.
By Claire Mitchell
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - The numbers are in, the Ohio Department of Education has released the 2022-23 school report cards.

Districts and schools receive an overall rating between one and five stars. That rating is composed of five factors: achievement, progress, gap-closing, graduation and early literacy.

According to the report, 75 out of the 607 districts in the state received a five out of five overall rating.

One of the 75 districts to receive a 5/5 is Perrysburg Exempted Village. While this is a great rating for the district, the superintendent of Perrysburg Schools said that doesn’t mean they can sit back and relax. 

“We take it with a grain of salt, we know we can do much better in certain areas and we’re going to strive to do that. We dig into the data.  We are making sure every one of our students is getting that 5-star experience,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said.

These are some other local districts that received an overall five-star rating or just below it, Ottawa Hills Local earned five stars. Sylvania Schools and Anthony Wayne Local each earned a four-and-a-half and Maumee City Schools earned a four.

Toledo Public Schools was given a two-and-a-half overall rating. Toledo Public Schools was given a two in the achievement category, one in graduation, one in early literacy, three in gap closing and four in progress.

The Toledo Public Schools superintendent was encouraged by gap closing aspect and the Progress component.

”Coming out of COVID-19 and learning loss and credit recovery, you want to see that kind of growth, are you getting back to where you were pre-pandemic and moving forward,” Superintendent Romules Durant said.

Here are some other local overall rankings:

Washington Local received a two-and-a-half and Rossford Exempted Village received a three-and-a-half.

These results will write the framework for districts in the future and potentially introduce bills that could maneuver struggling districts and schools, back on track.

To see how your school or district faired, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

