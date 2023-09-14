Ohio Dept. of Education releases star rating school report

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time, the Ohio Dept. of Education issued its school assessment through a star ranking system.

School districts, as well as individual school buildings, are issued grades on achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation.

Toledo Public Schools received a 2.5-star rating, along with 45 other districts in the state. That puts the school system in the bottom 10% of districts state-wide, meaning it needs support to meet state standards.

Scott, Rogers, Start and Woodward high schools all received a 2-star rating on the building level. Waite and Bowsher earned 2.5-star ratings. Those designations mean that the schools need support to meet state standards.

Among other districts, Ottawa Hills, Perrysburg and Sylvania received a 5-star rating. Anthony Wayne and Findlay earned 4.5 ratings. Springfield, Maumee and Bowling Green received a 4-star rating. Napoleon, Defiance and Fremont had a 3.5-star rating. Washington Local received a 2.5-star rating.

You can find how your school district was rated, as well as individual high schools, middle schools and elementary schools here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.