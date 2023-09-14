PUCO holding public hearing in Toledo Thursday night, OCC opposes proposed FirstEnergy rate hike

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio is holding a public hearing in Toledo Thursday night. The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel says it’s an opportunity for the public to weigh in on FirstEnergy’s latest proposal for a rate increase.

The OCC, an organization that advocates for residential utility consumers, says FirstEnergy is asking for a $1.4 billion rate hike through an Electric Security Plan that would raise bills for customers starting in June of next year. The organization is opposing the proposed increase, saying the plans provide more “security” for utilities than for customers.

Thursday’s meeting in Toledo is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. at the Board of Lucas County Commissioners in One Government Center, Suite 800. Those who are interested in providing public comment to PUCO but cannot attend the meeting in Toledo can submit a comment online at the link here or by sending a letter to the agency at 180 E. Broad Street, 11th floor, Columbus OH 43215.

The attached video aired Sept. 12, 2023

