Recreational marijuana could have a big impact on the economy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many citizens of the town of Morenci say these marijuana facilities moving in was their revival, bringing life to their town once again and saving them from bankruptcy.

Many locals say just a few years ago, they didn’t even have a full-time police force, drugs like heroin and meth plagued their streets, and the former mayor says the state was months away from taking over the city.

While some residents were skeptical at first, most say they are thankful for the facilities because they continue to bring in revenue through taxes, tourism, sales and job openings.

“It was inevitable that marijuana was coming to Michigan recreationally, and I felt we needed to take advantage of it prior to anyone else, and generate the revenue flow, and open these facilities,” City Council member Jerome Bussell said.

During the 2022 fiscal year, Morcenci had a total of five marijuana retail stores or micro-businesses, and the city received nearly $260,000 in revenue from the stores.

