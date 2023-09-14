September 14th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 70s. Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Clouds and rain are likely on Sunday with highs around 70. Monday will bring decreasing clouds with a high in the low 70s. Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s. Beyond that, highs should soar into the 80s with a partly cloudy sky for the rest of next week.

