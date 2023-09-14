13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

September 14th Weather Forecast

Sunny & Nice, Rain Returns Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny today with highs in the low 70s. Friday and Saturday will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 40s. Clouds and rain are likely on Sunday with highs around 70. Monday will bring decreasing clouds with a high in the low 70s. Tuesday will bring a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 70s. Beyond that, highs should soar into the 80s with a partly cloudy sky for the rest of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

September 14th Weather Forecast
9/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/13/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/13/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
9/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/13/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast