13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

St. Francis de Sales head football coach resigns from position

Woolridge was hired as the head coach in January.
Woolridge was hired as the head coach in January.(St. Francis de Sales)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Woolridge, the head football coach at St. Francis de Sales, has decided to resign effective immediately, according to St. Francis.

“We accept Charles’s decision to step down as head football coach and faculty member. An interim coach for the remainder of the 2023 season will be named shortly,” said Fr. Geoffrey Rose, OSFS, St. Francis de Sales President. “Currently, there is no timetable for determining our next head coach, but we will work in the best interest of our students to determine the next steps.”

Woolridge was hired as the head coach in January.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

Medical marijuana users in Ohio are increasingly satisfied with the state’s program, according...
LIVE: Research shows what changes Ohio medical marijuana users want in state program, report overall satisfaction
First Energy wants to raise how much you pay for electric. So, what can you do to save money or...
PUCO holding public hearing in Toledo Thursday night, OCC opposes proposed FirstEnergy rate hike
Those same solar panels will power the East Toledo pump station.
Glass City River Wall to get solar-powered lighting, costing Toledo taxpayers $500k
Ohio Dept. of Education releases star rating school report