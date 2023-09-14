St. Francis de Sales head football coach resigns from position

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Charles Woolridge, the head football coach at St. Francis de Sales, has decided to resign effective immediately, according to St. Francis.

“We accept Charles’s decision to step down as head football coach and faculty member. An interim coach for the remainder of the 2023 season will be named shortly,” said Fr. Geoffrey Rose, OSFS, St. Francis de Sales President. “Currently, there is no timetable for determining our next head coach, but we will work in the best interest of our students to determine the next steps.”

Woolridge was hired as the head coach in January.

