13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

45,000 e-bikes recalled over faulty mechanical brakes

Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.
Some Lectric bikes are being recalled over a brake issue.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you own an electric bike, there’s a recall you should know about.

45,000 of the e-bikes are being recalled over an issue with the mechanical brakes.

Lectric eBikes said the bike’s mechanical disk brake calipers can cause riders to lose control. It’s a crash and injury hazard.

So far, there have been four reports of riders losing brake power, including two injuries that involved cuts, scrapes and a broken bone.

The following Lectric models purchased between November of last year and May of this year are included in the recall:

  • XP 3.0
  • XP 3.0 Long-Range
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0
  • XP Step-Thru 3.0 Long-Range

The bike’s model name is printed on the rear rack.

The company advises riders of the recalled bikes to stop using the bikes. Go to the company’s website to get a free repair kit.

Lectric eBikes is also contacting consumers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report

Most Read

An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, on Feb. 28, 2023....
TikTok is hit with $368 million fine under Europe’s strict data privacy rules
The crash occurred on Sept. 14 at 9:30 p.m.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into vehicle that failed to yield on left turn in Seneca Co.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Rider dies in motorcycle crash on Dorr near UToledo campus
Rider dies in motorcycle crash on Dorr near UToledo campus