9/15: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

Dry and comfortable start to the weekend; rain returns Sunday
The start of the weekend is dry and comfortable, but rain returns to the forecast Sunday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Mostly clear and chilly tonight with patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with increasing clouds but mainly dry. A stray evening shower can’t be ruled out. Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low 70s, and a few showers and storms are likely, especially the second half of the day. A lingering shower can’t be ruled out Monday, mainly east of Toledo. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. A mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Sunny and warmer next Friday and Saturday as fall begins with highs in the mid-80s.

The start of the weekend is dry and comfortable, but rain returns to the forecast Sunday.
Sunny and comfortable conditions for any outdoor Friday activities. Rain holds off until Sunday.
Sunny and comfortable conditions for any outdoor Friday activities. Rain holds off until Sunday.
