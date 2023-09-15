9/15: Derek’s Friday Evening Forecast

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 40s. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with increasing clouds but mainly dry. A stray evening shower can’t be ruled out. Mostly cloudy Sunday with highs in the low 70s, and a few showers and storms are likely, especially the second half of the day. A lingering shower can’t be ruled out Monday, mainly east of Toledo. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. A mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. Sunny and warmer next Friday and Saturday as fall begins with highs in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.