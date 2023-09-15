13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

9/15: Erin’s Friday Noon Forecast

Sunny and comfortable for Friday, building clouds into the weekend
Sunny skies and low humidity make for a beautiful rest of the day. Rain holds off until Sunday.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures hit the mid-70s today as we welcome in plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a pleasant evening tonight, though temperatures will get quite chilly in the upper-40s. Morning fog is likely tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with more cloud cover, though the rain doesn’t arrive in the area until Sunday. Due to the isolated nature of the showers, rainfall totals will hover around that 0.1″ mark will lots of areas receiving little to no rain. Sunshine returns Monday.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

Sunny and comfortable conditions for any outdoor Friday activities. Rain holds off until Sunday.
9/15: Erin's Friday Noon Forecast
September 15th Weather Forecasat
More Nice Weather, Chance Of Rain Sunday
September 15th Weather Forecast
9/14/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/14/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast