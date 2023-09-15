9/15: Erin’s Friday Noon Forecast

Temperatures hit the mid-70s today as we welcome in plenty of sunshine. It’ll be a pleasant evening tonight, though temperatures will get quite chilly in the upper-40s. Morning fog is likely tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a bit warmer with more cloud cover, though the rain doesn’t arrive in the area until Sunday. Due to the isolated nature of the showers, rainfall totals will hover around that 0.1″ mark will lots of areas receiving little to no rain. Sunshine returns Monday.

