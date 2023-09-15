13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Sept. 15th, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An old rivalry and a new rivalry are featured in week five of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday.

Saline plays Bedford and Central Catholic, new to the Detroit Catholic High School League, faces Warren De La Salle. Both Central Catholic and De La Salle are defending state champions in their respective states.

Host Justin Feldkamp will also have the Cheerleaders of the Week and the Trifecta.

Featured Games:

  • Saline at Bedford
  • De La Salle at Central Catholic
  • Perrysburg at Clay
  • St. John’s at St. Francis
  • Bowling Green at Northview
  • Oak Harbor at Rossford
  • Edon at Whiteford
  • Stryker at Toledo Christian at Start
  • Bellevue at Perkins
  • Norwalk at Edison
  • Napoleon at Springfield
  • Scott at Waite
  • SSOTW at Clay
  • Eastwood at Maumee
  • Lima Senior at Bowsher
  • Whitmer at Southview
  • Shawnee at Defiance

