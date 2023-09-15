Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Sept. 15th, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An old rivalry and a new rivalry are featured in week five of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday.

Saline plays Bedford and Central Catholic, new to the Detroit Catholic High School League, faces Warren De La Salle. Both Central Catholic and De La Salle are defending state champions in their respective states.

Host Justin Feldkamp will also have the Cheerleaders of the Week and the Trifecta.

Featured Games:

Saline at Bedford

De La Salle at Central Catholic

Perrysburg at Clay

St. John’s at St. Francis

Bowling Green at Northview

Oak Harbor at Rossford

Edon at Whiteford

Stryker at Toledo Christian at Start

Bellevue at Perkins

Norwalk at Edison

Napoleon at Springfield

Scott at Waite

SSOTW at Clay

Eastwood at Maumee

Lima Senior at Bowsher

Whitmer at Southview

Shawnee at Defiance

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.