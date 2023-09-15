Exhibit honoring 175th anniversary of TPS on display at Main Branch Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Local History and Genealogy Department at the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library is hosting an exhibit at the Main Branch Library in honor of the 175th anniversary of Toledo Public Schools.

The exhibit, titled “Toledo Public Schools, 1849-1895″ is located on the third floor of the Main Branch Library and features some of the earliest artifacts from TPS archives including the first board of education ledger from May 8, 1849.

TPS says also on display are the rare 1877 Franklin and Lagrange School class photos an the original pictures and pennants of Toledo High School which opened in 1854.

The exhibit is free and open to the public and will remain on display through the end of October.

