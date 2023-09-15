Local Jeep workers selected to be among the first to strike as contract expires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - UAW President Shawn Fain announced local Jeep workers will be among the first United Auto Workers selected to walk off the job as contracts with the Big 3 automakers expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

UAW President, Shawn Fain said Wednesday the union will begin by striking at a limited number of plants, but it’s still possible all 146,000 UAW members could strike. He officially announced on Facebook at 10 p.m. which plants will be named to strike first. The Toledo Assembly Complex (Stellantis) was one of the three that were named. UAW Local 12 is joined by Local 2250 in Missouri and Local 900 in Wayne, Michigan.

GM’s Toledo Propulsion Plant was not selected to strike Thursday night.

UAW contracts with the Big 3 Automakers, Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler), Ford, and General Motors, expire at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Negotiations have been ongoing for weeks but the union and automakers remain apart in contract talks.

The union has a list of demands including pay raises, a 32-hour work week, pension increases for retirees, an end to varied wage tiers for factory jobs, and restoration of cost-of-living pay raises, among other demands.

On Wednesday, Fain said the companies increased their wage offers, but he still called them inadequate. Ford offered 20% over 4½ years, while GM was at 18% for four years and Stellantis was at 17.5%. The raises barely make up for what he described as minimal raises of the past. In a 2019 agreement, the union got six percent pay raises over four years with lump sums in some years as well as profit-sharing checks.

Ford Chief Jim Farley criticized Fain on Wednesday, wondering whether he was too busy planning strikes or publicity events, saying “It’s hard to negotiate a contract when there’s no one to negotiate with.” He said a strike against Ford would not be the company’s fault because it made four offers and hasn’t received a “genuine counteroffer” from the union.

Stellantis said it gave the union a third wage-and-benefit offer and is waiting for a response.

GM said that it continues to bargain in good faith, making “additional strong offers.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.