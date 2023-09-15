MCSO reports multiple instances of criminal activity in Detroit Beach area

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting multiple instances of criminal activity that has been happening in and around the Detroit Beach area in Frenchtown Twp.

On Sept. 15, MCSO deputies were sent to the area of Fairview Street for reports of a property damage accident. Once deputies arrived, they learned the vehicle involved in the incident was possibly stolen. MCSO says while investigating the incident, deputies learned that someone is the area was attempting to steal another vehicle.

Deputies and Sheriff Goodnough headed toward that area and when they arrived, they located the 14-year-old, arrested him and transported him to the Monroe County Juvenile Court for court proceedings.

A few days earlier, on Sept. 13 at 1:46 a.m., deputies were sent to Bear Park for reports of a fire. After arriving, MCSO deputies and the Frenchtown Fire Department located a portable toilet that was on fire. The fire was extinguished and deputies say evidence that was gathered at the scene showed there were suspected juveniles in the area at the time of the fire.

Deputies are actively working to identify and locate those responsible for the fire.

According to MCSO, at the beginning of the week, on Sept. 11, MCSO deputies located a 13-year-old juvenile in the Woodland Beach area who was linked to several larceny from auto cases in the area. The juvenile was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

MCSO wants to remind citizens of Monroe County to speak up if they see something by contacting Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

