13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

MCSO reports multiple instances of criminal activity in Detroit Beach area

MCSO deputies responded to four incidents in the Detroit Beach area in the span of five days.
MCSO deputies responded to four incidents in the Detroit Beach area in the span of five days.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, MICH. (WTVG) - Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough is reporting multiple instances of criminal activity that has been happening in and around the Detroit Beach area in Frenchtown Twp.

On Sept. 15, MCSO deputies were sent to the area of Fairview Street for reports of a property damage accident. Once deputies arrived, they learned the vehicle involved in the incident was possibly stolen. MCSO says while investigating the incident, deputies learned that someone is the area was attempting to steal another vehicle.

Deputies and Sheriff Goodnough headed toward that area and when they arrived, they located the 14-year-old, arrested him and transported him to the Monroe County Juvenile Court for court proceedings.

A few days earlier, on Sept. 13 at 1:46 a.m., deputies were sent to Bear Park for reports of a fire. After arriving, MCSO deputies and the Frenchtown Fire Department located a portable toilet that was on fire. The fire was extinguished and deputies say evidence that was gathered at the scene showed there were suspected juveniles in the area at the time of the fire.

Deputies are actively working to identify and locate those responsible for the fire.

According to MCSO, at the beginning of the week, on Sept. 11, MCSO deputies located a 13-year-old juvenile in the Woodland Beach area who was linked to several larceny from auto cases in the area. The juvenile was lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center.

MCSO wants to remind citizens of Monroe County to speak up if they see something by contacting Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

Mental health experts say the impact of a strike can take a toll on their mental health.
Health experts: UAW strike could take a toll on mental health
13,000 autoworkers in the UAW are on strike across the country and that includes employees at...
13 Action News Big Story: The UAW strike and its impact on NW Ohio and SE Michigan
13,000 autoworkers in the UAW are on strike across the country and that includes employees at...
13 Action News Big Story: The UAW strike and its impact on NW Ohio and SE Michigan
Pictures of the Week! Sept. 15, 2023