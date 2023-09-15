Michigan man accused of beating, killing wife charged with murder, assault and battery

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Michigan man is now facing charges in relation to the death of his wife, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO says Edward Hite, 81, of Temperance, was arraigned before Judge Amanda Eicher on Sept. 15. There, Edward was charged with open murder and assault and battery. Judge Eicher set Edward’s bond at $1 million cash or surety.

On Sept. 8, MCSO began investigating the death of Edward’s wife, 78-year-old Barbara Ann Hite. As a result of that investigation, the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office authorized an arrest warrant.

According to MCSO, after the arrest warrant was authorized, the Sylvania Police Department took Edward into custody and he was transported to the Lucas County Jail. Nearly a week later, on Sept. 14, Edward was extradited to Michigan and lodged at the Monroe County Jail before his arraignment the following day.

13 Action News recently talked to Barbara Hite’s cousin, Marian Miller, who recounted the traumatic experience. She said that Edward suffers from dementia and that he attacked her before allegedly beating and killing Barbara.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Joshua Motylinski with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at 734-240-7523.

