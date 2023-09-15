Motorcyclist dies after crashing into vehicle that failed to yield on left turn in Seneca Co.

NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Seneca County that killed a motorcycle driver on Thursday.

The crash occurred on Sept. 14 at 9:30 p.m. According to OSHP, Joseph Knott, 45, of Tiffin, was operating a 2012 Harley Davidson Street Glide heading southwest on State Route 101. At the same time, a 91-year-old man was driving a 2018 Ford EcoSport heading northeast on State Route 101 and turning onto Township Road 188.

The 91-year-old driver failed to yield while turning left and Knott struck the vehicle. OSHP says Knott was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and died at the scene.

OSHP says it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor. The crash remains under investigation.

