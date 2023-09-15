New Toledo business carving out a niche for itself

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Woodworking is a centuries-old art form that’s still a big part of our world. Some do it for fun, others make a living from it. And there’s a new space in Toledo where you can sharpen your skills or learn the craft for the first time.

It’s called the Inspired Lumber Workshop. Anna Kolin and her husband Brian Kolin opened the Toledo business this spring.

“We like to say we’re like a gym membership with power tools and crafty stuff,” Anna Kolin said.

The business grew out of a career change for Brian Kolin a few years ago. He worked in IT for 25 years before becoming a carpenter.

“We had a flood in the basement that pushed him into learning these types of things. He found a talent for it we didn’t know he had,” Anna Kolin said.

Now Brian Kolin is a full-time woodworker and carpenter, sharing that talent and his love for woodworking with others.

“We push people out of their comfort zone a bit and say here are your options. There is no set plan, choose where you go from here. We’ve had people with no experience come in and create something spectacular and to see the look on their face when they see the product and to see the pride they have in what they’ve done. It’s a good feeling,” Brian Kolin said.

Anna Kolin spent decades in marketing. This is now her full-time job too.

“I have never had passion for any of my jobs the way I have passion for here. This truly is for everybody,” Anna Kolin said.

It’s a membership-based wood shop and creative space, designed to help save you a few headaches. Anna Kolin says the workshop provides all the tools of the trade.

“Instead of bringing tools or having to figure out where to store tools, you can come here to a community of like-minded individuals,” Anna Kolin said.

And she says you don’t have to be a member to take classes here.

“Not only can you take workshop classes to learn how to build a farmhouse table or a cutting board, we also have classes on painting, resin, stained glass with visiting artist teaching their techniques,” Anna Kolin said.

One of the most popular classes involves making cutting boards.

“The patterns they come up with are incredible. Some people spend an hour looking for the pieces of wood to find exactly what they want,” Brian Kolin said.

Just about anything you can make out of wood is here including beautiful flowers which Anna Kolin says are made from a special kind of plant.

“They shave them down into strips and create the beautiful flowers. Hydrangeas, peonies, roses and succulents. They make all kinds of flowers out of wood,” Anna Kolin said.

Anna Kolin says this is something you can do by yourself or with friends and family.

“We cross all generations, and all audiences as well. We are good for men, women, kids grandparents,” Anna Kolin said.

It’s also a place to help people build a small business or a side hustle based on woodworking or crafting and there’s a special space to promote your work.

“In our marketplace, they can sell their stuff, so we work as a consignment space as well,” Anna Kolin said.

Another popular class is an introduction to power tools for women only. There are always new classes being added. The Inspired Lumber Workshop is open Tuesday-Sunday.

