Ohio Supreme Court rejects OHLS request to put levy on ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Voters will not see a school operating levy for Ottawa Hills Local Schools in November after a decision by the Ohio Supreme Court on Friday.

The court denied the district’s request to put the levy on the November 7 ballot after the Lucas County Board of Election’s earlier rejection of the ballot language due to a typographical error.

The BOE said in August the wording of the ballot language must include how much the homeowner will pay per $100,000. The correct amount is $452, but the district had said the amount was $382. The Secretary of State’s Office informed school leaders about the mistake on Aug. 14 and the district submitted a new resolution Aug. 16, eight days past the filing deadline.

The district was hoping to pose a 12.9 mill operating levy to voters to fund student programs, special education services and safety initiatives, as well as cover increasing materials expenses.

