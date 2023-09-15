Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There are shocking new details about what led up to the resignation of the Saint Francis de Sales High School football coach.

The 13 Action News I-Team has learned the offensive coordinator of the team now has a civil stalking protection order against former head coach Charles Woolridge.

It’s pretty clear this resignation goes far beyond what happened on the field for the Knights this season. This issue is in court and police are involved.

The I-Team has obtained the civil stalking protection order dated Friday, Sept. 15th.

St. Francis offensive coordinator John Allen asked for it against now-former Woolridge.

The school announced Woolridge’s resignation Thursday in this statement that says: “We accept Charles’ decision to step down as head football coach and faculty member.”

What the statement doesn’t mention is what offensive coordinator Allen, alleges against head coach Woolridge.

Allen says in his petition for a protective order “Respondent physically put hands on me in front of people (video evidence).”

It goes on to say respondent, meaning Woolridge, “Demanded I better find somewhere else to stay. Also informed other coaches he would cause me physical harm if he sees me.”

Magistrate John Wilmore signed off on the civil stalking protection order saying former coach Woolridge must stay 10 feet away from Allen.

Allen also filed a Toledo police report Friday morning. It talks about disagreements between the two causing tension.

The report accused coach Woolridge of coming up behind Allen Wednesday and saying “find a new job” Followed by a few expletives and allegedly slapping Allen on the back and then punching him in the back. The report says the incident is captured on the school video system.

The report goes on to say coach Woolridge texted Allen saying “I have warned several times now you have hit me personally. Consider this your last week as SFS OC. If I can’t trust you, you can’t coach with me.”

Woolridge allegedly calls Allen weak and says he quote “broke the code.”

Allen tells police he considers that a credible threat.

Police have not charged Woolridge with a crime at this time.

Father Geoff Rose, the school president told us Friday they will not discuss personnel matters

