Rider dies in motorcycle crash on Dorr near UToledo campus

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash near the University of Toledo campus after striking a vehicle that was attempting to make a U-Turn on Dorr Street September 14.

23-year-old Deandre Boykin was headed east near Towerview Drive around 5 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound attempted a U-Turn. Boykin ended up hitting that vehicle.

He was taken to Toledo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

