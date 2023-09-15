Rider dies in motorcycle crash on Dorr near UToledo campus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash near the University of Toledo campus after striking a vehicle that was attempting to make a U-Turn on Dorr Street September 14.
23-year-old Deandre Boykin was headed east near Towerview Drive around 5 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound attempted a U-Turn. Boykin ended up hitting that vehicle.
He was taken to Toledo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The crash is under investigation.
