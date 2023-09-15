13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Rider dies in motorcycle crash on Dorr near UToledo campus

Rider dies in motorcycle crash on Dorr near UToledo campus
Rider dies in motorcycle crash on Dorr near UToledo campus(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A motorcycle rider died in a crash near the University of Toledo campus after striking a vehicle that was attempting to make a U-Turn on Dorr Street September 14.

23-year-old Deandre Boykin was headed east near Towerview Drive around 5 p.m. when a vehicle traveling westbound attempted a U-Turn. Boykin ended up hitting that vehicle.

He was taken to Toledo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
A Toledo woman, her daughter and two other girls were walking in Walmart when they noticed a...
Toledo mother recounts her frightening ordeal with a stranger in a store

Latest News

The crash occurred on Sept. 14 at 9:30 p.m.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into vehicle that failed to yield on left turn in Seneca Co.
New bull elephant coming to Toledo Zoo this fall
New bull elephant coming to Toledo Zoo this fall
Officers say the believe the injured man used a gas can containing high-octane fuel in an...
Tiffin man dies one week after racing fuel explosion ignited by lit cigarette
Local Ukrainian family given a puppy that turned out to be severely injured
Local Ukrainian family given a puppy that turned out to be severely injured