September 15th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny with a high in the middle 70s today. Increasing clouds are expected tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of very light rain with a high in the low 70s. For those that get the rain, amounts are expected to be around 1/10 of an inch on average. There may be a few sprinkles on Monday, otherwise we will have a high in the low 70s. The rest of next week looks mostly sunny at the moment with a big warming trend. Highs are expected to reach the low to middle 80s late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.