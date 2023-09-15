13abc Marketplace
September 15th Weather Forecast

More Nice Weather, Chance Of Rain Sunday
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny with a high in the middle 70s today. Increasing clouds are expected tomorrow with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of very light rain with a high in the low 70s. For those that get the rain, amounts are expected to be around 1/10 of an inch on average. There may be a few sprinkles on Monday, otherwise we will have a high in the low 70s. The rest of next week looks mostly sunny at the moment with a big warming trend. Highs are expected to reach the low to middle 80s late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

