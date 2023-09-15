Sylvania school bus driver on leave after video of confrontation with student surfaces

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania school bus driver was placed on administrative paid leave after a video surfaced of him and a student in a confrontation.

The video of the confrontation received a lot of attention on social media Thursday night and Friday morning.

The video comes from a Timberstone Junior High Route and shows the confrontation but does not show what led up to the confrontation. In the video, the bus driver can be seen putting his hands on the child and a lot of curse words can be heard.

The bus driver is heard in the video saying, “I can do anything I need to control this situation.” As he attempts to move the child to the front of the bus.

District leaders sent a statement to parents, that stated they are aware of the situation and take matters like it seriously.

The name of the bus driver has not been released but according to the district, the driver has been placed on administrative paid leave while the situation is investigated.

