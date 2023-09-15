13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Sylvania school bus driver on leave after video of confrontation with student surfaces

A Sylvania school bus driver was placed on administrative paid leave after a video surfaced of him and a student in a confrontation.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sylvania school bus driver was placed on administrative paid leave after a video surfaced of him and a student in a confrontation.

The video of the confrontation received a lot of attention on social media Thursday night and Friday morning.

The video comes from a Timberstone Junior High Route and shows the confrontation but does not show what led up to the confrontation. In the video, the bus driver can be seen putting his hands on the child and a lot of curse words can be heard.

The bus driver is heard in the video saying, “I can do anything I need to control this situation.” As he attempts to move the child to the front of the bus.

District leaders sent a statement to parents, that stated they are aware of the situation and take matters like it seriously.

The name of the bus driver has not been released but according to the district, the driver has been placed on administrative paid leave while the situation is investigated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big Three

Latest News

On June 11, 2022, 13-year-old Lukas Mason was killed in front of Clay High School while riding...
Student killed in 2020 crash to be honored at Clay vs. Perrysburg football game
TToledo Rockets
This is Home: September 15, 2023
Striking Jeep workers picket in Toledo on September 15, 2023.
Why it Matters: UAW’s strike strategy
Ohio Supreme Court
Ohio Supreme Court rejects OHLS request to put levy on ballot