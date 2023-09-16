13abc Marketplace
9/15: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast

Dry and comfortable start to the weekend; rain returns Sunday.
9/15: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 40s. TOMORROW: A bit warmer with highs in the mid-70s and increasing clouds. An evening sprinkle possible. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s, and a few showers and storms are likely, especially after noon. EXTENDED: A lingering shower can’t be ruled out Monday, mainly east of Toledo. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs near 70. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. More sunshine next Friday and Saturday (as fall begins) with highs in the mid-80s both days.

The start of the weekend is dry and comfortable, but rain returns to the forecast Sunday.
The start of the weekend is dry and comfortable, but rain returns to the forecast Sunday.
Sunny and comfortable conditions for any outdoor Friday activities. Rain holds off until Sunday.
