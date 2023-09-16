9/15: Derek’s Friday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with patchy fog possible. Lows in the upper 40s. TOMORROW: A bit warmer with highs in the mid-70s and increasing clouds. An evening sprinkle possible. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s, and a few showers and storms are likely, especially after noon. EXTENDED: A lingering shower can’t be ruled out Monday, mainly east of Toledo. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs near 70. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 80s. More sunshine next Friday and Saturday (as fall begins) with highs in the mid-80s both days.

