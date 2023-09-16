9/16: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Patchy fog this morning dissipates with incoming sunshine. As we approach the afternoon, more and more clouds carry in to the area. There is a slight chance of a late evening shower, though the greater chance for rain arrives tomorrow. Areas closer to Cleveland might see some isolated showers as soon as the early afternoon, the rest of us getting the rain in the afternoon. Because of the isolated nature of the rain, totals won’t amount to anything too high, hovering around the 0.1″ mark and higher amounts closer to 0.25″. Once we get through the showers, we enter the work week mostly sunny and dry.

