9/16: Erin’s Saturday Forecast

Dry and comfortable with increasing clouds this afternoon
We are dry and comfortable today with clouds building into the afternoon.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Patchy fog this morning dissipates with incoming sunshine. As we approach the afternoon, more and more clouds carry in to the area. There is a slight chance of a late evening shower, though the greater chance for rain arrives tomorrow. Areas closer to Cleveland might see some isolated showers as soon as the early afternoon, the rest of us getting the rain in the afternoon. Because of the isolated nature of the rain, totals won’t amount to anything too high, hovering around the 0.1″ mark and higher amounts closer to 0.25″. Once we get through the showers, we enter the work week mostly sunny and dry.

