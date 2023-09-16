Man accused of Abuse of a Corpse in Sandusky woman’s death

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Genoa man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sandusky woman, police said.

According to the Clay Township Police Department, Donald W. Dudrow III, 35, of Genoa, is facing Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence charges in connection to the death of Laura L. Brown, 36, of Sandusky.

A statement from the police department on Saturday said Clay Township Police in Ottawa County found Brown’s body in the 19000 block of SR 51 on Thursday afternoon when officers were called out for a report of a “strong odor” in the area. Authorities said the exact cause of death has not yet been determined. It’s unclear how long Brown’s body was in the area but the statement from police did say her body was “severely” decomposed when officers found it.

The investigation into Brown’s death is ongoing. Dudrow was booked into the Ottawa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.