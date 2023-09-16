13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man accused of Abuse of a Corpse in Sandusky woman’s death

Donald W. Dudrow III, 35, of Genoa, is facing Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence...
Donald W. Dudrow III, 35, of Genoa, is facing Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence charged in connection to the death of Laura L. Brown, 36, of Sandusky.(Ottawa County jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A Genoa man has been arrested in connection to the death of a Sandusky woman, police said.

According to the Clay Township Police Department, Donald W. Dudrow III, 35, of Genoa, is facing Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence charges in connection to the death of Laura L. Brown, 36, of Sandusky.

A statement from the police department on Saturday said Clay Township Police in Ottawa County found Brown’s body in the 19000 block of SR 51 on Thursday afternoon when officers were called out for a report of a “strong odor” in the area. Authorities said the exact cause of death has not yet been determined. It’s unclear how long Brown’s body was in the area but the statement from police did say her body was “severely” decomposed when officers found it.

The investigation into Brown’s death is ongoing. Dudrow was booked into the Ottawa County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big Three
Officials identified the Monroe man charged with killing his wife as 81-year-old, Edward Hite.
81-year-old Monroe County man charged with killing his wife

Latest News

We are dry and comfortable today with clouds building into the afternoon.
9/16: Erin's Saturday Forecast
9/15: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
9/15: Derek's Friday 11pm Forecast
People lined up along Stickney Ave. Sept. 15 for the first day of the UAW strike.
UAW strike expected to impact supply chain
Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle in Monroe, Michigan
Monroe Co. Sheriff arrest man for narcotics, resisting arrest