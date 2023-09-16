Monroe Co. Sheriff arrest man for narcotics, resisting arrest

MONROE Co., Mich. (WTVG) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Thursday night for possessing narcotics and resisting arrest.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy initiated a traffic stop around 11:15 p.m. Thursday night. During the stop, the deputy discovered the driver and front seat passenger both had warrants for neighboring communities.

The two people were arrested for their respective warrants.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office then began searching the car and while doing so, located narcotics. After finding the narcotics, a deputy tried to arrest a male passenger but he resisted and ran away into the Flat Rock Village Mobile Home Community where deputies lost sight of him.

More units responded and set up a perimeter to contain the suspect while another deputy and his K9 worked to track the man down. The K9 led authorities to a storage shed at a residence inside the park. The 28-year-old passenger was located inside.

According to officials with the sheriff’s office, the narcotics are believed to be methamphetamine and various drug paraphernalia.

The man was taken to the Monroe County Jail. His name is being withheld pending a formal arraignment.

