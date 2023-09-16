Ohio Rep. Bob Young charged with menacing, violating protection order

BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned State Rep. Robert Young faces new charges in the Barberton Municipal Court.

According to court records, Young was charged with violating a protection order and menacing by stalking on Sept. 15.

Court records say Young allegedly committed both crimes on July 31, eight days prior to announcing his resignation from the Ohio House of Representatives.

Young, a Republican, was charged in July with domestic violence and assault for allegedly attacking family members on July 7.

According to the Summit County prosecutor, the alleged assaults happened at Young’s home as well as a relative’s home.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.