Ohio Rep. Bob Young charged with menacing, violating protection order

Ohio Rep. Bob Young
Ohio Rep. Bob Young(Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT
BARBERTON, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News has learned State Rep. Robert Young faces new charges in the Barberton Municipal Court.

According to court records, Young was charged with violating a protection order and menacing by stalking on Sept. 15.

Court records say Young allegedly committed both crimes on July 31, eight days prior to announcing his resignation from the Ohio House of Representatives.

Young, a Republican, was charged in July with domestic violence and assault for allegedly attacking family members on July 7.

According to the Summit County prosecutor, the alleged assaults happened at Young’s home as well as a relative’s home.

