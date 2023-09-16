13abc Marketplace
Rage room opens in Birch Run

Anger Management Rage Room
Anger Management Rage Room(WNEM)
By Trae Harris and Hannah Mose
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) - If you’re looking to blow off some steam, the new rage room in Birch Run is offering you a chance to break things without the consequences or the cleanup.

The new Anger Management Rage Room in the Birch Run Outlets is a place where you can pay to throw a temper tantrum, pulverizing your problems.

People can take their swing at recreational smashing and have the choice of what items to break.

“They can get out whatever they want. Pent-up aggression or just for fun. You don’t actually have to have a reason to come in and smash stuff. Everybody enjoys smashing something every once in a while,” said Thomas Ruelle, the co-owner of Anger Management Rage Room.

You can gear up in safety equipment and grab your weapon of choice.

“The glass vase I smashed, it took like one shot when I threw it on the ground,” said Kaden from Saginaw.

Customers say breaking things from beer bottles to old PCs helps them relieve stress and blow off steam.

“Like, acting like it’s people who upset me,” Kaden said. “Works good.”

Ruelle said he hopes people who come in leave feeling a little less stressed.

“Well, if they’re having a bad day, I hope they leave feeling better, feeling less stressed. If they’re coming just for fun, I hope they have an awesome time,” he said.

The best part is you don’t have to clean up the mess.

If you want to learn more about Anger Management Rage Room, go to the Birch Run Premium Outlets website.

