1 dead, multiple victims found in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green

Bowling Green Police Division
Bowling Green Police Division
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Bowling Green Police Division say they found one person dead and multiple victims in response to an overnight shooting early Sunday morning.

BGPD officers say they responded, alongside the Wood County Sheriff’s Office to multiple 911 calls about gunshots coming from a residence on the 500 block of Monroe Street. Upon arrival at the residence, officers say they found multiple victims, including one who was found to be dead on the scene.

Officers say a male subject at the residence was detained in connection to the incident.

BGPD officers say the incident remains under investigation at this time.

