13 Action News’ weekend in review

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local Jeep workers are among the first United Auto Workers selected to walk off the job as contracts with the Big 3 automakers expired late Thursday night.

UAW Local 12, whose members work at the Toledo Assembly Complex (Stellantis), is one of three units UAW national leadership chose to be the first to strike as part of its targeted “stand up” strike plan. GM’s Toledo Propulsion Plant was not selected to strike Thursday night.