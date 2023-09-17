13 Action News’ weekend in review
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
- Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local Jeep workers are among the first United Auto Workers selected to walk off the job as contracts with the Big 3 automakers expired late Thursday night.
- UAW Local 12, whose members work at the Toledo Assembly Complex (Stellantis), is one of three units UAW national leadership chose to be the first to strike as part of its targeted “stand up” strike plan. GM’s Toledo Propulsion Plant was not selected to strike Thursday night.
- UAW Local 12 is joined by Local 2250 in Missouri and Local 900 in Wayne, Michigan. It’s still possible all 146,000 UAW members could strike, but only a select number of locals will go first, union officials said. UAW President Shawn Fain said the strategy is in an effort to keep the Big 3 automakers guessing amid contract negotiations.
- 2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
- BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Officers with the Bowling Green Police Division say two people have died and others injured in an overnight shooting early Sunday morning.
- BGPD officers say they responded, alongside the Wood County Sheriff’s Office to multiple 911 calls about gunshots coming from a residence on the 500 block of Monroe Ct. Upon arrival at the residence at 12:08 p.m., officers say they found multiple victims, including one who was found to be dead on the scene.
- Officials say another victim was transported by air ambulance to receive medical treatment and later died. The third victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to officers.
- CSX railroad worker struck and killed by train in Walbridge, OSHP says
- WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - A CSX railroad worker was struck by a train and killed Sunday morning in the CSX Walbridge Yard, according to OSHP.
- OSHP troopers say the CSX worker, 56-year-old Frederick M. Anderson Jr., of Waterville, Ohio was struck by a train around 3:40 a.m. on an active railway track. Troopers say the preliminary investigation shows the train was traveling south when Anderson was struck.
- The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is opening an investigation into the incident and will send two investigators.
- Suspects at large after exchanging shots on I-75 ramp, crashing into home on Detroit Ave.
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officers say suspects fled the scene after a series of shots were exchanged between cars and one car crashed into a home on Detroit Avenue Sunday afternoon.
- Officers with TPD say shots were exchanged between people in an unknown number of cars at the on-ramp of I-75 northbound, towards Detroit. One car involved drove through a chain link fence and struck a home on the 2400 block of N. Detroit Ave.
- Officers say after crashing into the house, the suspects exited the vehicle and exchanged more shots before fleeing on foot. The other suspects fled in their vehicle, according to TPD.
- Engine catches fire after police pursuit with TPD Saturday
- TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officers say they arrested a 19-year-old after he led officers on a pursuit, before eventually crashing, causing his car’s engine to fly out of the vehicle and burst into flames.
- Yuseef Atkins, 19, was arrested by TPD officers for allegedly leading them on a pursuit Saturday morning. Officers say they attempted to pull over Atkins and he fled.
- Other headlines
- TPD: Driver hospitalized after crashing into Monroe Street building
- Ohio Rep. Bob Young charged with menacing, violating protection order
- UAW strike impacting families, all walking picket lines
- Norfolk Southern CEO promises to keep improving safety on the railroad based on consultant’s report
- MSU confirms investigation on Brenda Tracy leak
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.