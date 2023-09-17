9/16: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a sprinkle possible and lows in the mid-50s. SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Scattered, slow-moving PM showers may cause some localized, torrential downpours and thunder. SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a lingering shower and lows in the mid-50s. MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s, and an isolated shower or two is possible. EXTENDED: A mix of clouds and sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s. Mostly sunny Wednesday, highs back up around 80. Mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s on both days. Lots of sunshine and warm for the first day of fall next Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.

