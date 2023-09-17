9/17: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered, slow-moving showers, mainly before midnight. With them, brief heavy downpours and thunder are possible. Lows overnight in the low to mid-50s. MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler with highs around 70. An isolated shower east of I-75 can’t be ruled out, with waterspouts possible on Lake Erie. MONDAY NIGHT: Chilly with lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine, overall nice with highs in the mid-70s. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Wednesday and warmer with highs around 80. Mainly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 80s both days. Autumn begins Saturday at 2:49am. The first day of fall will feel more like summer with highs in the mid-80s. Sunday will be a little more comfortable with highs in the upper 70s. Highs the following week will drop through the 70s.

