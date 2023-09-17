13abc Marketplace
9/17: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Building clouds this afternoon with isolated showers
Partly cloudy and cool turns cloudy with isolated showers. Temperatures hit the low 70s.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Partly cloudy and cool conditions turn cloudy in the afternoon. The chance for isolated showers builds around 4 p.m. and diminishes towards 10 p.m.. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out, but because of the slow-movers, the greater concern is the locally heavy downpours, nearing rainfall totals to an inch for some. Most of us who see rain won’t see an incredible amount - keeping under a quarter of an inch - and some areas stay dry. Sunny and dry conditions return after a few lingering drizzles on Monday.

