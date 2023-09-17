Engine catches fire after police pursuit with TPD Saturday

13abc Marketplace
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officers say they arrested a 19-year-old after he led officers on a pursuit, before eventually crashing, causing his car’s engine to fly out of the vehicle and burst into flames.

Yuseef Atkins, 19, was arrested by TPD officers for allegedly leading them on a pursuit Saturday morning. Officers say they attempted to pull over Atkins and he fled.

After leading officers into a pursuit, Atkins crashed the vehicle into a pole, causing the engine to be ejected, fly across the roadway and burst into flames, according to TPD. Atkins faces a felony failure to comply charge, along with two misdemeanor traffic violation charges.

Atkins is currently out on bond and scheduled to return to court Monday.

