MSU confirms investigation on Brenda Tracy leak

(WNEM)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) has confirmed they have opened an investigation on who leaked Brenda Tracy’s identity in the sexual harassment investigation into head football coach Mel Tucker.

An MSU spokesperson confirmed with News 10 on Saturday about the investigation.

Brenda Tracy’s attorney said in a statement on Tuesday, Sept. 12 that Tracy wanted to remain anonymous but was forced to go to USA Today when her identity was leaked.

Read: Brenda Tracy’s attorney releases statement on identity leak

Tracy on social media said, “I voluntarily shared documents with USA Today so that my story could be written and published after the conclusion of the school process, but also just in case my name leaked – which it did.”

Tracy released the statement on the social media site ‘X’.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

