Railroad worker killed in Walbridge, NTSB opens investigation

FILE – This photo shows the official seal of the National Transportation Safety Board.(Source: NTSB via MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is opening an investigation into a rail accident that killed one worker in Walbridge, Ohio.

According to NTSB, the accident led to one railroad worker being fatally injured. The details of the accident are not clear at this time.

The identity of the railroad worker has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as new information is discovered.

