Railroad worker killed in Walbridge, NTSB opens investigation

WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is opening an investigation into a rail accident that killed one worker in Walbridge, Ohio.

According to NTSB, the accident led to one railroad worker being fatally injured. The details of the accident are not clear at this time.

The identity of the railroad worker has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as new information is discovered.

