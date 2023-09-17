Suspects at large after exchanging shots on I-75 ramp, crashing into home on Detroit Ave.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TPD officers say suspects fled the scene after a series of shots were exchanged between cars and one car crashed into a home on Detroit Avenue Sunday afternoon.

Officers with TPD say shots were exchanged between people in an unknown number of cars at the on-ramp of I-75 northbound, towards Detroit. One car involved drove through a chain link fence and struck a home on the 2400 block of N. Detroit Ave.

Officers say after crashing into the house, the suspects exited the vehicle and exchanged more shots before fleeing on foot. The other suspects fled in their vehicle, according to TPD.

At this time, officers say no injuries are known and the incident is currently under investigation.

