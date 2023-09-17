13abc Marketplace
TPD: Driver hospitalized after crashing into Monroe Street building

File
File(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -One person was taken to an area hospital after a rollover crash in Toledo early Sunday morning.

It happened in the 3300 block of Monroe Street near Trowbridge around 2:00 a.m. Sunday. According to officials at the scene, a female driver crashed into a building and flipped over. She was taken to an area hospital but the extent of any possible injuries is unknown at this time.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the crash. No one else was hurt.

A motor that was separated from the vehicle during the crash.
A motor that was separated from the vehicle during the crash.(wtvg)

