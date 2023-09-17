UAW strike impacting families, all walking picket lines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s another day on strike for members of UAW Local 12. 13 Action News spoke with families who say they’re doing what they can to try and make it through.

Those on strike say the support surrounding them is what’s keeping their spirits up but some of those on the picket lines look a little young to be working in the plants.

“I don’t have no babysitter,” said Jasmine Luckie, who works at the Toledo Jeep plant. “I come out here for 6 hours and strike on a Saturday in the middle of the day. And childcare is very expensive for me. So, yeah, we here.”

Luckie is a mother of three who brought her children out to strike with her.

Everyone on the picket line gets $500 a week in strike pay, but Luckie is used to her $1,500 a week paycheck.

“I need my job. I need my pay. I need what I’m worth forreal because I do have a lot going on.” said Luckie.

Tommy Cox brought his support system to strike with him, too.

“We really only came out here because they wanted to show support for Jeeps because they like the Jeep parade and everything,” said Cox.

Cox says he’s getting more quality time with his family now, while fighting for a new contract.

“Hopefully to get more money to take them on better vacations and do more things with them and get less time having to work here,” Cox said.

Cox says that having his kids on the line with him doesn’t just support him, but other families, too. Just like Luckie’s.

“Supporting other family that they don’t even know. Like she says, they’re random. Yeah they’re randoms, but I do spend a lot more time with them than I do with them so, they’re family too.” said Cox.

UAW members say they plan to be out on the picket lines day and night until they get a new deal.

