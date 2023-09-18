9/18: Derek’s Monday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: We have a chance to see the northern lights, especially between 10pm and 2am. Otherwise, the night will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: Some patchy, dense fog is possible before 9am. Otherwise we’ll have sunshine and a few afternoon clouds with highs in the low to mid-70s. TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible west of I-75 and lows in the mid-50s. WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers possible in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny with highs around 80. EXTENDED: A mix of clouds and sunshine Thursday with highs in the low 80s and a brief shower possible. Lots of sunshine for Friday and Saturday with highs in the low 80s on both days. Fall begins Saturday at 2:49am. Partly sunny for Sunday and Monday with a shower possible each day; highs in the mid to upper 70s.

