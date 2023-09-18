13abc Marketplace
9/18: Erin’s Monday Noon Forecast

Half sun, half clouds today; temperatures warming up this week
Isolated showers are still trekking through eastern counties, and today will be partly cloudy and cool.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
The skies have a good mix of sunshine and clouds today with a slim chance of an isolated drizzle. Daytime highs are in the upper-60s to low-70s. Clouds clear overnight, allowing a chance to see the Northern Lights with a geomagnetic storm taking place. Best chance of visibility will be just before midnight. Clear skies and cool temperatures early in the morning contribute to fog development for your Tuesday commute, reducing visibility. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-70s. Daytime highs start breaking the 80s as soon as Wednesday, and they last through the weekend with mostly sunny conditions.

