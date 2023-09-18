Authorities searching for man who ran away through cornfield after leading police on chase

13abc Marketplace
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities are searching for a man who they say led police on a chase and got away by running through a cornfield.

On Sept 27 at around 8 p.m., an officer with the Findlay Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of E. Sandusky Street.

According to FPD, the officer who initiated the stop recognized the driver as Jaden Thomas, 29, of Findlay. Thomas has a suspended driver’s license as well as a warrant out for his arrest.

Thomas failed to stop and drove off, leading police on an eight mile chase through E. Sandusky Street, County Road 180, State Route 37, Sixth Street, Williams Street, Township Road 227 and Township Road 201. According to authorities, Thomas reached speeds of 100 mph.

FPD says Thomas drove the vehicle off of Township Road 201 and into a cornfield where he drove for another 100 feet before exiting the vehicle and running through the cornfield.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted FPD in searching for Thomas but they weren’t able to locate him. Authorities later contacted the owner of the vehicle Thomas was driving and learned it was reported stolen.

FPD says it will be pursuing charges of Felony Fleeing and Eluding and Felony Receiving Stolen Property against Thomas.

