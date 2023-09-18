13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Doctor with Neighborhood Health Association arrested for alleged sexual assault

Court records show Dr. Fidelis Obu, the NHS's Interim Chief Medical Officer, is facing a Gross...
Court records show Dr. Fidelis Obu, the NHS's Interim Chief Medical Officer, is facing a Gross Sexual Imposition charge and an Abduction charge.(Lucas County Corrections Center)
By WTVG Staff and Sophie Bates
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A doctor with the Neighborhood Health Association was arrested for an alleged sexual assault, court records show. The victim is a former patient, according to the Ohio Medical Board.

According to Lucas County court records, Dr. Fidelis Obu, the NHA’s Interim Chief Medical Officer, is facing a Gross Sexual Imposition charge and an Abduction charge. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges on Monday.

A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted him on Sept. 12 for alleged crimes that happened in October 2019. The report from Toledo Police did not disclose a narrative of events but did say the victim was an acquaintance who reported the alleged crime in October of 2019. The Lucas County booking sheet showed Obu was arrested on Sept. 14, 2023.

NHA declined to provide a statement to 13 Action News but did say that Obu’s arrest has nothing to do with NHA and that he is no longer seeing patients.

The Ohio Medical Board issued a citation for Obu on August 9, 2023. It details allegations that he invited a former patient and co-worker to his home where he “groped her breasts by force, pushed her onto a bed and held her there by her neck, and then attempted to pull down her pants while rubbing his erect penis against her body and making statements indicating forced sexual intercourse and then subsequently shut and locked the residence door when she tried to leave.”

Obu has requested an administrative hearing to address the allegations that is scheduled for May of 2024. Afterwards, an attorney will recommend a proposed sanction. Obu’s medical license is still active.

The court ordered him to be under electronic monitoring and barred him from having any contact with the victim. His trial is scheduled for October 13.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
56-year-old Frederick M. Anderson Jr., of Waterville, was hit by a train around 3:40 a.m. on an...
CSX railroad worker struck and killed by train in Walbridge, OSHP says

Latest News

i9 Follow-up: Postal Service manager gets warning after 5 employees complained about sexual...
Local postal employee charged for allegedly stealing mail
Jeep workers will soon be joined by striking workers from Mobis and Kuka, also members of UAW...
Two Jeep suppliers join UAW strike
Children’s Mentoring Connection in Findlay.
‘A seed that helps a child grow,’ Children’s Mentoring Connection looking for volunteers
Byron Cleveland appears in court on December 14, 2022, on murder charges in the drive-by...
Man sentenced in separate fatal shootings of 10-year-old girl and 21-year-old man