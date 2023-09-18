Fostoria Road closed just north of SR-795 after crash between train, semi-tanker

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria Road is closed at the railroad tracks just north of SR-795 following a crash between a semi-tanker and a train Monday morning, according to Lake Township Fire.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Sept 18.

Lake Township Fire says the semi tanker was hauling aluminum sulfate and a corrosive liquid used in the water treatment process but none of the liquid leaked. Officials add that there were no injuries and the train wasn’t derailed.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Bowling Green Post.

