Fostoria Road closed just north of SR-795 after crash between train, semi-tanker

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Sept 18.
The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Sept 18.(Lake Township Fire Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fostoria Road is closed at the railroad tracks just north of SR-795 following a crash between a semi-tanker and a train Monday morning, according to Lake Township Fire.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on Sept 18.

Lake Township Fire says the semi tanker was hauling aluminum sulfate and a corrosive liquid used in the water treatment process but none of the liquid leaked. Officials add that there were no injuries and the train wasn’t derailed.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Bowling Green Post.

