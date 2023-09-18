13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
Donald W. Dudrow III, 35, of Genoa, is facing Abuse of a Corpse and Tampering with Evidence...
Man accused of Abuse of a Corpse in Sandusky woman’s death

Latest News

Joby Aviation Inc. will build an electric air taxi manufacturing facility at the Dayton...
Hundreds of flying taxis to be made in Ohio, home of the Wright brothers and astronaut legends
UToledo researchers: Insurance doesn’t always make drugs cheaper
There’s a chance you’ll see the Northern Lights tonight (Sept. 18-19)
There’s a chance you’ll see the Northern Lights tonight
There's a chance you'll see the Northern Lights tonight
There's a chance you'll see the Northern Lights tonight
UAW Strike
UAW Local 14 members supporting Local 12 members on strike