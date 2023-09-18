Lucas SWCD to host meeting for local farmers to learn about H2Ohio updates, other agricultural programs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a meeting for local farmers to learn about the new H2Ohio updates and other agricultural programs that are available to them.

The meeting will take place on Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. in the Ward Pavilion at Wildwood Metropark.

Lucas SWCD says an updated version of Governor DeWine’s H2Ohio Phosphorus Reduction Program is now underway in the Maumee River Watershed. H2Ohio has been reworked to be more efficient and easy to use for agricultural producers while maintaining the goal of reducing the risk of nutrient runoff into the lake.

According to Lucas SWCD, a major change in the program is the use of the online portal MyFarms. The portal will be used to manage all enrollment, nutrient management plan development, contracting and verification of practices.

The event will feature presentations by representatives from the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Agricultural Conservation Initiative and Lucas SWCD. There will be time following the presentations for questions.

Light refreshments will be provided as well as door prizes while supplies last.

