13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Man stops for sandwich, wins $5 million on lottery scratch-off

Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top...
Travis Hall poses with wife (left), and an oversized check, after claiming a $5 million top prize from the $20 MONOPOLY DOUBLER Scratch-Off game at Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man’s stop for a sandwich in Florida was much more lucrative than the meal he thought he was picking up.

While he was at Publix to grab the sub, Travis Hall, 44, of Port St. Lucie, decided to try his luck with a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to Florida lottery officials.

“Little did I know, it would turn into a $5 million win,” Hall told lottery officials. “After waiting days to scratch the ticket, I handed it to my wife – my hands were trembling from disbelief at what I was seeing.”

According to the Florida Lottery, Hall chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
56-year-old Frederick M. Anderson Jr., of Waterville, was hit by a train around 3:40 a.m. on an...
CSX railroad worker struck and killed by train in Walbridge, OSHP says

Latest News

A small alligator that is missing its upper jaw has been rescued and is now living at Gatorland...
Alligator missing upper jaw finds new home at Gatorland
Two adults and two children were found dead inside a home in Romeoville, Illinois, Sunday...
Couple, 2 children and 3 dogs found shot to death in suburban Chicago home
The crash occurred around 8:38 a.m. on Sept 18.
Semi-tanker hit by train after being trapped on tracks by crossing gates
Officials in Louisiana found a missile launcher mount on I-20.
Missile launcher mount found on interstate highway, police say
Fred Anderson is the third carman killed in an incident involving a remote-controlled...
A railroad worker died after a remote-control train pinned him between cars. Unions have concerns