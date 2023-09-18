Pedestrian killed in crash on South and Broadway
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 61-year-old woman crossing the street was killed after being hit by a car Friday night.
According to Toledo Police, Lori Klein was crossing Broadway near South Ave. around 6 p.m. when she was hit by a vehicle traveling south on Broadway.
The driver remained on the scene.
Klein was taken to St. Vincent’s where she was pronounced dead.
An investigation is underway.
