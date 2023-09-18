September 18th Weather Forecast

13abc Marketplace
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly to mostly cloudy today with a slim chance of additional rain. Highs will be around 70. The sky will clear tonight with the chance of the northern lights. The best chance of seeing the aurora would come away from city lights and most likely after midnight. Patchy fog is expected to develop by Tuesday morning. This may cause isolated delays to that morning commute in spots. Tuesday afternoon will bring more sunshine with a high in the low to middle 70s. Wednesday through Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s. Sunday is expected to be partly cloudy with a chance of a shower. Highs are expected to be in the middle 70s.

