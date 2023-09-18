13abc Marketplace
Toledo Police auctioning seized vehicles online

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is auctioning off more than 82 seized vehicles online between now and Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

All vehicles will be sold at an online auction to the highest bidder. Vehicles include cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, ATVs and more.

A public viewing of the vehicles will be held Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Toledo Police Impound Lot at 198 Dura Ave. in Toledo.

Bidders will register on the auction companies’ website. Full payment is required at the conclusion of the auction.

To see the vehicles and information on the vehicles, click here.

