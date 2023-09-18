13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Traffic control officer of 48 years hit by tractor-trailer while working near school

Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by the truck....
Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by the truck. She was taken to the hospital where she later had her leg amputated.(Louisville Metro Police Department)
By Samantha Murray and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – A traffic control officer with the Louisville Metro Police Department was hit by a tractor-trailer while working for Jefferson County Schools.

Gertrude Schaftlein, 84, was working near Wellington Elementary when she was hit by the truck. She was taken to the hospital where she later had her leg amputated.

Police said the driver failed to stop, but several witnesses provided authorities descriptions of the vehicles, leading officers to stop the tractor-trailer.

Delane Rowe, 44, was taken into custody and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, assault and disregarding traffic control.

Originally from Germany, Schaftlein has served Louisville for 48 years as a traffic guard. She is in daily physical therapy and working on adjusting to a new normal.

Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.
Delane Rowe, 44, is accused of hitting a school crossing guard with his vehicle on Sept. 6, 2023.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAW Local 12 members and supporters gather outside the Toledo Assembly Complex on Sept. 15,...
Jeep workers on strike: UAW selects Local 12 to strike first as unions begin fight with Big 3
The team's offensive coordinator now has a civil stalking protection order against Woolridge.
Protection order filed against now-former St. Francis de Sales football head coach
Xiaosong Wang, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and one felonious assault charge.
2 dead, another injured in Sunday shooting in Bowling Green
A Kroger employee is under investigation by the Fremont Police Department for allegedly...
Kroger employee under investigation for allegedly throwing groceries, yelling at customer
56-year-old Frederick M. Anderson Jr., of Waterville, was hit by a train around 3:40 a.m. on an...
CSX railroad worker struck and killed by train in Walbridge, OSHP says

Latest News

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Alyssa Bowden has been missing since Aug. 14.
Missing, pregnant Tennessee mom asked for prayers before disappearance
FILE - Bill Maher arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27,...
Bill Maher postpones return to the air, the latest TV host to balk at working during writers guild strike
BGSU says it received a report of an alleged hazing incident at an off-campus event that...
BGSU hockey coach on administrative leave, three players on interim suspension after alleged hazing incident